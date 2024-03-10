It was fitting that the SEC tournament championship game came down to LSU and South Carolina. Both have been the top teams in the conference and there's no love lost between them. Sure enough, the game was marred by a major altercation. Following the game, LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, who was involved in the altercation, apologized to South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. as per Cora Hall of The Knoxville News Sentinel.
“Dawn Staley said Flau'jae Johnson came up to her after the game and apologized to her, and said she's not that type of player. Staley appreciated Johnson apologizing and wanted to share publicly,” Hall reported.
The incident began following a foul called on Johnson. As both teams were headed for their benches, Johnson threw an elbow at South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins. Kamilla Cardoso came over and shoved Johnson and everything just escalated from there.
It was just a buildup of what was happening the entire game between LSU and South Carolina. It was a physical, chippy game with both teams jawing back and forth and emotions got the better of them. Cardoso is now set to be ineligible to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a result of her involvement in the fight.
South Carolina will be a No. 1 seed in the tournament and LSU is a likely No. 2 seed, No. 3 at worst. Neither team should have an issue dispatching a lower seed without a few key players. Both teams finished as the top two teams in the SEC.