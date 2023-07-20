On The Carton Show on Fox Sports 1, the hosts were discussing whether or not the Phoenix Suns need DeAndre Ayton to win a championship, and Tim Hardaway dropped a bold take regarding Bol Bol compared to Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs while making his case that the Suns do not need Ayton.

“And I think he's better than Victor, or whatever his name is,” Tim Hardaway said on The Carton Show. “Yes, Bol Bol has better physical talent and ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is.”

"Bol Bol has better physical talent and [is] ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor [Wembanyama] is." Thoughts on this Tim Hardaway take? 🤔 (via @TheCartonShow)pic.twitter.com/gK140YrM84 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

It is certainly a controversial take. Victor Wembanyama is one of the best prospects that we have seen in the NBA Draft in recent years, according to nearly every evaluator.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bol Bol spent the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets before spending last season with the Orlando Magic. Now, he is a member of the Phoenix Suns, and is trying to live up to his potential as a player. He is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol.

The discussion around DeAndre Ayton has been present for over a year now. He signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers last offseason, which the Suns matched. Then this offseason, Ayton was floated in trade rumors, and was reportedly nearly traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA Draft.

For now, it seems like the Suns will keep Ayton. However, due to the last couple of years, trade rumors will always be circling with him. Tim Hardaway seems to believe they have a good fallback option.