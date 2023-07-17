Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets was recently on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, and Miller spoke about facing Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Summer League.

“[Going up against Victor was] a lot of fun,” Brandon Miller said, via Podcast P with Paul George. “He's definitely legit, 7'6″. But no, it was fun just seeing him step up to a challenge and guard me full court. I think that shows a lot of heart of who he is. He's definitely gonna have a great career in the league and I think he's just a great player off the court, just willing to learn just off anything small things.”

George went on to ask Miller if it felt like he was playing against a big forward or a skilled center, and Miller had a tough time explaining what it was like.

“Every ball [that] came in, they kept switching with big man,” Miller said, via Podcast P. “Like I couldn't really explain what this is. I think it's big to big switch. But Victor is of course not a big, like a animal, ain't no position for him.”

Miller's description lives up to the pre-draft scouting reports about Wembanyama, and should excite Spurs fans. Wembanyama is lauded not only for his size and length, but his skills that make him so hard to play against on both ends of the floor.

Miller is a highly-touted prospect coming out of Alabama as well, and the Hornets hope he lives up to expectations.