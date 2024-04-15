After years of conservative building and minimal moves, the Pittsburgh Steelers were uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason. The franchise signed former Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year, $1.21 million contract, traded for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, dealt away former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, released Mitch Trubisky, and let Mason Rudolph walk in free agency. And that was just the quarterback position.
The Steelers also dealt wideout Diontae Johnson and spent money on high-level free agents Patrick Queen and Cameron Johnston. After frequent playoff frustration in recent seasons, Pittsburgh is shifting to win-now mode. With the 2024 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, this year's crop of rookies suddenly becomes critical to the Steelers' short-term success. Here is our seven-round 2024 mock draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Round 1, Pick 20: Graham Barton (Center), Duke
The Steelers have obvious needs on the offensive line they must address early in the draft. The team released center Mason Cole (34 starts over two seasons) and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (59 starts during six years), forcing Pittsburgh to decide which of these positions is a priority. The team has shown significant interest in Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, though many mock drafts project Mims to be off the board by pick 20.
If Mims is unavailable, Pittsburgh should prioritize adding one of the two elite centers in the draft — Duke's Graham Barton or Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson. Though neither has more than one season of experience at the position, Barton
Round 2, Pick 51: Jordan Morgan (Offensive Tackle), Arizona
If the Steelers go for a center in the first round, their second-round target will likely be a corner or a wide receiver. But in a passing-heavy league, most of the top receivers are off the board by the time Pittsburgh is on the clock again at pick 51. The drop-off in talent at the corner position is also noticeable after early in the second round.
With a need still to be filled at offensive tackle, the Steelers pick one of the best players still available in Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan. Morgan was a three-year starter from the Wildcats, bouncing back from a torn ACL at the end of 2022 to earn First-Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. He has great athleticism and fluidity, which he demonstrates both as a run and pass-blocker. This addition solidifies a problematic Steelers offensive line for years to come and provides a solid replacement for Diontae Johnson.
Round 3, Pick 84: Jermaine Burton (Wide Receiver), Alabama
With its initial third-round pick, the team continues to build around Russell Wilson on the offensive side of the ball — adding a much-needed playmaker for the new starting quarterback. Jermaine Burton played four years at Alabama, finding his niche as a deep threat. But the six-foot wideout is more than just straight-line speed. Burton is also a solid route-runner with a nose for the end-zone (one touchdown every 5.7 catches in college). The Alabama product can win one-on-one opposite George Pickens, opening up a world of possibilities for the Steelers offense.
Round 3, Pick 98 (From Eagles): Kris Abrams-Draine (Cornerback), Missouri
At the back end of round three, Pittsburgh addresses its primary defensive need: cornerback. Kris Abrams-Draine of Missouri is undersized at 5-11 and 179 pounds, but he has the instincts and ball skills to make up for it. Abrams-Draine was a Second-Team AP All-American in 2023, intercepting four passes while breaking up 13 throws. The Steelers will love his play-making ability in the secondary, and Kris Abrams-Draine will slot in nicely at the nickel corner spot as a rookie.
Round 4, Pick 119: Khristian Boyd (Defensive Tackle), Northern Iowa
Pittsburgh began to address the impending retirement of Cameron Heyward last year, taking Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton in the second round. Benton impressed as a rookie, starting nine games as Heyward missed nearly half of the season. Pittsburgh added depth along the defensive line with the addition of veteran Dean Lowry, but the Steelers still need more long-term options.
Khristian Boyd was a Third Team FCS All-American selection in 2023 and has the skills and athleticism to be productive at the next level. Boyd is 6-2, 317 lbs with the strength and power to be a disruptive presence on the Steelers defensive line. He also has great hands and good quickness, making him valuable against the run and the pass.
Round 6, Pick 178 (From Cardinals): Nelson Ceaser (EDGE), Houston
After going offense-heavy earlier in the draft, the Steelers continue to solidify their defensive depth in the later rounds. The Steelers found a mid-to-late-round gem in Nick Herbig last year and will look to add another talented edge rusher this year. Nelson Ceaser was a team captain for Houston in 2023, totaling 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss. Though he is not a great run-defender, Ceaser should have a future as a pass-rushing specialist in the NFL.
Round 6, Pick 195: Jacob Cowing (Wide Receiver), Arizona
The Steelers double-dip at wide receiver for their final pick in the NFL Draft. Jacob Cowing is a one-dimensional receiver, but he excels at that one skill: creating separation. After excelling as a downfield threat during his three years at UTEP, Cowing pivoted to a slot receiver in two years at Arizona and continued to be successful — racking up 13 touchdowns as a senior. Cowing has great quickness but struggled against physical coverage and inconsistent hands throughout his college career. Still, the Steelers will be ecstatic to find a talented player like Cowing still on the board near the end of the sixth round.