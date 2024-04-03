In the aftermath of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 campaign, the fan base finds itself excited for what lies ahead. The Steelers should be eager to rejuvenate the roster following a tantalizing but ultimately disappointing season. Despite finishing with a promising 10-7 record, the bitter taste of playoff elimination in the Wild Card round has fueled the desire for fresh talent in the upcoming NFL Draft.
With an eye for untapped potential, the Steelers are on the prowl for hidden gems. These are the prospects waiting to be unearthed, capable of infusing vitality and skill into the team's lineup. In this piece, we explore three sleeper prospects who could serve as the vital puzzle pieces to reignite the Steelers' championship aspirations.
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 season was far from smooth sailing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Facing offensive struggles, the midseason dismissal of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, and the transition to Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback by the postseason, the Steelers encountered their fair share of challenges. December losses to two-win teams and speculation surrounding the future of head coach Mike Tomlin further added to the turbulence.
Yet, the Steelers rallied when it mattered most. They demonstrated grit, clinching victories in hard-fought battles, and ultimately secured yet another season without a losing record. Now, Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan are tasked with charting the team's course this offseason through the draft.
Offseason Context
Sure, the Steelers' activity in free agency has been modest. However, the impact of their signings is expected to reverberate throughout the 2024 season.
The acquisition of Russell Wilson stands out as a remarkable opportunity to bolster the quarterback depth chart at a remarkably low cost. With Wilson's salary largely offset by Denver's financial obligation, the Steelers secured a seasoned starter for a fraction of the usual price.
Meanwhile, the trade for Justin Fields holds promise for the team's long-term quarterback solution. It is a testament to the astute decision-making by Khan. Addressing the perennial need at linebacker, the addition of Pro Bowl talent Patrick Queen injects vitality into the Steelers' defensive lineup. He could be a cornerstone around which to build.
However, the team's roster shake-up didn't end with free agency. The trade involving Diontae Johnson and Donte Jackson serves to bolster the cornerback position. However, it did open a void at wide receiver, signaling further adjustments to come.
Here we will look at the three sleeper rookie prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers have to target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Patrick Paul, OL, Houston
Despite his consistent performance at left tackle for Houston since 2019, Patrick Paul's does not have widespread recognition. That can be attributed to the tendency to underestimate players from smaller programs. He is a two-time team captain with a familial tie to the NFL through his brother Chris. Right now, Paul's stature and athleticism make him a standout prospect. His impressive combine measurements, including a towering 6'7 frame and exceptional 36.25″ arm length, coupled with his solid showing in drills, indicate readiness for the professional level. Yes, we see a depth of talent at offensive tackle in this year's draft class. Still, Paul's skill set suggests he could be a valuable addition beyond the initial rounds.
Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
In Darius Robinson, the Steelers may find a prototypical defensive lineman suited to their system. Standing at 6'5 and weighing 286 pounds, Robinson possesses the versatility to excel as both a 5-technique and a 3-tech. He could address the team's ongoing need to reinforce the defensive line. He also had notable achievements in his final season at Missouri. These included 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. As such, Robinson's prowess as a pass rusher is evident. His potential for growth under the mentorship of veterans like Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward positions him as a future cornerstone of the Steelers' defensive front.
Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston
Sure, edge rusher may not be at the forefront of the Steelers' priorities. That said, the inclusion of Nelson Ceaser on their radar speaks to their commitment to bolstering depth and talent across all positions. At 6'2 and 260 pounds, Ceaser's skill set is tailored for the role of a stand-up outside linebacker. He can offer versatility and agility off the edge. Although his proficiency as a run defender is an area for improvement, his potential as a pass-rushing specialist aligns with the Steelers' defensive schemes. With an eye on succession planning, Ceaser emerges as a viable candidate to step into the shoes of veteran Markus Golden. He could provide valuable support to the Steelers' edge rush rotation.
Looking Ahead
As the Steelers gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, the spotlight may shine on marquee names and high-profile prospects. However, it's often the overlooked talents that can make the most significant impact on a team's fortunes. With Patrick Paul, Darius Robinson, and Nelson Ceaser, the Steelers have three such sleepers. Each may offer unique strengths and potential contributions to the team. As the draft unfolds, the Steelers should seize these opportunities. They are aware that in the pursuit of championship glory, it's often the unheralded picks that can make all the difference.