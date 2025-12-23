The Pittsburgh Steelers might have a difficult time extending their three-game win streak in Week 17 without star receiver DK Metcalf, who was recently hit with a two-game suspension for his viral altercation with a fan. Although Metcalf's actions severely hurt the team late in the year, head coach Mike Tomlin still “supports” his star player.

Tomlin acknowledged that he does not “condone” what Metcalf did, but he understands the situation after the 28-year-old explained it to him. The longtime head coach simply voiced his support for Metcalf while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“He did explain to me why he did what he did,” Tomlin said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. “I don't condone the behavior, but I support DK.”

Tomlin noted that the hearing for Metcalf's appeal to the suspension will occur later on Tuesday evening. He noted that he did not want to comment on the situation any further until after the hearing.

The fan in question claims the receiver hit him after calling him by his full name, but Metcalf tells a different story. The Steelers star said the Detroit Lions fan referred to him by a racial slur, prompting his reaction, and is the same fan he attempted to report to security for similar reasons last season.

The suspension will reportedly cost Metcalf much more than his two-game salary. If it holds up, it could void $45 million in future guaranteed salary.

The Steelers' two remaining regular season games come against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 and Week 18, respectively. Pittsburgh is currently in the playoff picture as the leader of the AFC North, but it has yet to clinch the division.