Cody Bellinger’s free agency has taken an unexpected turn, and it has less to do with on-field performance and more to do with a contract rumor that briefly sent shockwaves through the industry.

As the New York Yankees continue to survey the outfield market this winter, a reported asking price tied to Bellinger sparked immediate backlash and harsh criticism aimed squarely at his agent, Scott Boras.

According to a now-retracted report from Barry M. Bloom of Forbes, Bellinger was allegedly seeking an eight-year, $400 million contract. That figure raised eyebrows across the league, especially given Bellinger’s recent career arc.

The report was later walked back, with former MLB executive David Samson on his podcast Nothing Personal with David Samson, explaining that Boras pushed for its removal, insisting the number was never accurate. Samson didn’t mince words while discussing the situation publicly, offering a blunt assessment of Boras’ reputation within front offices.

“You have to know that Boras is ridiculous. He’s unreasonable. He doesn’t make sense. He’s actually an industry joke,” said Samson on his show. “Scott Boras is out there somewhere asking for an insane amount of money and getting bailed out by older owners or newer owners, or anyone who somehow is subject to his spell.”

The criticism didn’t stop there. Samson also took aim at the idea that Bellinger could command anything close to elite-tier money, framing the rumored valuation as detached from reality.

“Bellinger is absolutely delusional if he thinks he is a $50 million dollar player. He can’t be under any analysis,” Samson added. “No matter the ridiculousness fed by Boras. No matter what his free agent binder looks like, selling Bellinger to all these teams. There is no argument to be made anywhere that Bellinger is a $400 million player. Say nothing of a $50 million player.”

While Boras is known for starting negotiations at aggressive price points, the gap between market perception and the reported number fueled skepticism. Unlike Kyle Tucker, whose own $400 million rumors are tied to long-term consistency, Bellinger is viewed by many evaluators as a tier below, despite a strong bounce-back season in New York.

That disconnect places the Yankees in a cautious position. With spending restraint already defining their offseason, a Boras-led negotiation anchored to unrealistic expectations could push the front office toward alternative outfield solutions.

As free agency accelerates, the central question isn’t whether Bellinger will get paid — but whether Boras’ tactics ultimately complicate a deal that once seemed straightforward.