On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers inched closer to winning the AFC North with a wild road win over the Detroit Lions. The Steelers bent as much as a team possibly can without breaking in this one, ultimately benefiting from some bizarre officiating down the stretch that, combined with a loss from the Baltimore Ravens, left them a game away from clinching the division.

Recently, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had an interesting way of describing how his team was able to pull off the epic victory.

“I think just largely our guys cut their eyelids off and just didn't blink,” said Tomlin, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The Steelers indeed showed impressive poise down the stretch of this one, enduring a missed field goal from close range in the fourth quarter and watching as the Lions drove all the way down the field and came within inches of scoring.

On the final play of the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was stopped short of the goal line, before the ball ricocheted back to Goff, who ran it in for a touchdown. However, the officiating crew ruled that, although the touchdown otherwise would have counted, it would be taken back due to an offensive pass interference call.

Because the clock was at zero, the Lions did not get another down, and the Steelers emerged victorious.

Next up for the Steelers is a divisional game against the Cleveland Browns. While Cleveland has not exactly been world beaters this year, Tomlin knows better than anyone that divisional games are always tough. The Browns gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle last week, losing by just three points.

The Steelers and Browns are slated to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.