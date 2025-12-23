While Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf claimed a racial slur was used, the fan denied the allegation. Regardless, the suspension of Metcalf would void $45 million in future guarantees from the Steelers, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“The two-game suspension for #Steelers WR DK Metcalf could be costly, if upheld. Based on his contract, the suspension would void not just the rest of his salary for this season but $45M in future guarantees — $25M fully guaranteed in 2026 and $20M guarantee for injury in 2027.”

That seems like an incredible penalty for the incident. But then again, Metcalf and other NFL players know about the code of conduct. They know what is at stake. And they must guard against actions like Metcalf took. It’s the same thing they must do if a player on the field said things to them.

Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf’s cash at stake

Metcalf was seen grabbing at the shirt of a Lions fan during Sunday’s game. The CBS broadcast caught the interaction. However, officials apparently didn’t see the incident. The Steelers held on for a 29-24 victory.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t notice, either, apparently, according to Fox News.

Article Continues Below

“I heard about it, but I hadn’t seen it,” Tomlin said. “I hadn’t had an opportunity to talk to DK.”

It wasn’t a great game for Metcalf. He totaled only four catches for 42 yards. And Metcalf had a little dust-up with quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this month. Rodgers commented on receivers running the correct route. But it didn’t seem to be a major problem for Metcalf, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I’m pretty sure he's going to bring light to it once the game plan is in,” Metcalf said at the time. “And he's probably going to be very vocal this week about us getting on the same page and about us running the right routes.

“It’s just a continual process whether that be verbal or on the field. Whether he's signaling me something or if I got a question about a route or a concept off the field or if I'm thinking about something late at night after practice or my point of view about something.”

The biggest problem for the Steelers is what they will do without Metcalf. They’re trying to hold off the Ravens for the AFC North title. But they have a road game against the Browns this week. That’s followed by a season-ender at home against the Ravens.