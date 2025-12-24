The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the driver's seat of their division, and these last two regular-season games will be crucial for them to make the playoffs. This week, they have the Cleveland Browns, and though they haven't played well this season, divisional games are always tough.

That means they will need all hands on deck, and the Steelers were able to get back a key defender in practice in hopes of him playing this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Steelers LB T.J. Watt (lung) returned to practice today and was officially listed as a limited participant,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is good news for the Steelers, as they've been hopeful that Watt could get back on the field soon, as he's their best pass rusher.

Watt has been dealing with a lung issue, and he went to the hospital on Dec. 10 after getting treatment at the Steelers' facility. He stayed there the next day as well for imaging and tests before he had surgery. He ended up having a collapsed lung because of a dry needling treatment that he had, which is used for pain and movement issues.

The Steelers quickly ruled him out against the Miami Dolphins that week, and he missed the previous game against the Detroit Lions. They were able to win both games without him, and things should only improve when he gets back on the field.

The defense will definitely have to lead the Steelers in these next two games, with the offense losing a key piece for the remainder of the regular season. DK Metcalf has been suspended for the next two games after getting into an interaction with a fan during the Lions game.

It will be a good game for Watt to return, and the hope is that they can finish the season strong.