Recently, the NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver DK Metcalf for two games following his altercation with a fan of the Detroit Lions on Sunday, in which he appeared to either punch or forcefully shove the fan, who was leaning over from the first row of the stands. Metcalf has since appealed his suspension, and now, a new angle has shown the aftermath of the incident, from the fan's perspective.

“As DK Metcalf awaits the appeals hearing on his two-game suspension, a video of the aftermath of his altercation with a fan, who shouts as he returns to his seat,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

“That was the goal, folks,” says the fan in the video.

There are still mixed stories about what exactly the fan said to provoke Metcalf, but the NFL made it clear with its two-game suspension that no retaliation on fans will ever be tolerated by the players.

If the suspension is upheld, it will keep Metcalf out of the Steelers' last two regular season games as they look to close in on another playoff berth. The Steelers currently need just one more win, or a Baltimore Ravens loss, in order to clinch the AFC North and a home playoff game.

The two teams will meet again in the final week of the season, but the Steelers would sure like to get the job done this weekend when they take the field against the Cleveland Browns. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET.