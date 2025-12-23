In the third quarter of the Week 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambled for a short gain.

A new mic'd up moment of the play has surfaced, and it shows the Steelers' Rodgers roasting Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, who forced Rodgers out of bounds.

Aaron Rodgers to a lions player: “You're slower than a 42 year old.” You have to retire after that one. pic.twitter.com/m9W8cRCmee — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodgers, 42, ran towards the right sideline, ultimately stepping out of bounds. Campbell tried going low, falling to the ground. Rodgers tried to help him up, but Campbell seemingly denied his attempt.

This prompted Rodgers to take a shot at Campbell's speed (or lack thereof). “Oh, you don't want me to help pick you up?” Rodgers asked. “Why? ‘Cause you're slower than a 42-year-old? Is that why? [Because] you're slower than a 42 -year-old?”

Campbell's response isn't heard, but he recovered a fumble on the next play. Ultimately, Rodgers got the last laugh, as the Steelers beat the Lions in the game 29-24.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are on fire after three-straight wins

Article Continues Below

Rodgers led the Steelers to their third-straight win in Week 16 against the Lions. They led the game 12-10 going into the fourth quarter, and it became a shootout in the final period.

The Steelers' offense was led by Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, fellow running back Kenneth Gainwell was the team's leading receiver, catching five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers completed 27 of his 41 passes for 266 yards. He also threw a touchdown and did not have a turnover. This was his fifth-straight game without an interception.

Despite being 42 years old, Rodgers has been efficient this season. He has thrown for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. It has been a lot better than his 2024 campaign with the New York Jets. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

However, they went 5-12. The Steelers are currently 9-6 and in first place in the AFC North. They will close out the year with two divisional matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.