After ESPN secured the rights to WWE's PLEs starting in September 2025, Peacock will have John Cena's last match at the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Despite rumors that WWE could create a PLE for Cena's last match, it appears it will occur on December 13, 2025, on Saturday Night's Main Event, according to a press release (via Cageside Seats).

The press release confirmed Cena will retire at the event. The event will be “headlined by WWE Superstar John Cena's retirement match,” as the press release states.

Additionally, their WWE Network library will be available through the end of 2025. NXT events will remain on the streaming service through March 2026.

Saturday Night's Main Event is also moving to Peacock exclusively. So, that means it will no longer be broadcast on NBC. “We're excited to bring Saturday Night's Main Event exclusively to Peacock beginning this fall,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque said. “NBCU have been terrific longtime partners, and we look forward to continuing to work with them for years to come.”

Having Cena's last match is a nice consolation prize for Peacock. WWE recently announced a partnership with ESPN+ that will bring their PLEs to the new streaming service beginning with Wrestlepalooza on September 21, 2025.

When will John Cena's last WWE match happen?

Cena's match appears to be taking place on December 13, 2025. Fans will have to wait for more details in the coming weeks as we near the event.

We are now in the home stretch of Cena's retirement tour. It started during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Over the course of the farewell tour, Cena has won a record-setting 17th world championship, and he has had feuds with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and now Logan Paul. His next match will be at Clash in Paris on August 31, and he will face Paul for the first time.

It is unknown who his next few matches will be against. Cena seems destined for one last matchup with Brock Lesnar after his return at SummerSlam. Beyond that, it is unclear where his story will go before he hangs it up for good.