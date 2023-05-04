Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Chris Paul will not suit up for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets as he nurses a groin injury. It is a huge loss for Phoenix, one that Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley believes the Suns will not be able to overcome.

"The 2nd Game [vs. Nuggets], they had that game… Chris Paul is healthy, [Suns] win that. This is a series they need Chris Paul… I don't know who connects the team now." Patrick Beverley on why the Suns need CP3. (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/Z0fohwC7wv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2023

“They don’t have a facilitator that is able to come off that pick and roll and get to that middy, you see Jokic he was using the drop a little bit, they [the Nuggets] kind of mixed up their coverage a little bit with CP…CP was able to get to the middy.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beverley believes that Paul is the only player on the Suns roster who can do certain things on the Suns offense that will maintain a rhythmic style of play. Without Paul, Patrick Beverley says the Suns will struggle to get the match ups against the Nuggets they need in order to win.

Losing Paul is certainly a big blow to the Suns, although having Kevin Durant and Devin Booker still gives them a chance. If Booker and Durant are able to elevate their game to make up for the absence of Paul, the Suns could still have a fighting chance in Game 3.

After Game 3, the status of Chris Paul for the rest of the series is still up in the air. The Suns would love to come away with a win on Friday, making sure the series stays competitive and giving Paul a better chance to come back and help them move on to the Western Conference Finals. For now, they will have to cut into the Nuggets 2-0 lead without their starting point guard.