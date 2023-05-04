Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Phoenix Suns currently find themselves down 0-2 to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Albeit the deficit, they have time to prepare and come out fresh for their first home tilt of the series in Game 3 on Friday. Kevin Durant is hoping to play much better than he did in Game 2, after he shot 10/27 from the field and 2/12 from the 3-point arc. Expect Durant to have a better performance, contributing to why the the Suns should be bet on to win the series despite being serious underdogs. The Suns currently sit at +360 to beat the Nuggets and advance to the Western Conference Finals vs. either the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Lakers.

Through two games, it is hard to trust taking the Suns given how they have looked so far. They got blown out in Game 1, and although Game 2 was closer, it was a sluggish affair that did not inspire any confidence that the Suns might come back in this series. However, there are a few reasons why the Suns could make it a series, starting on Friday in Game 3. In fact, not only will the Suns make it a series, but they will win the whole thing and advance. This is why the +360 line they are currently at to surpass the Nuggets is a great bet, as they should be expected to win. Here are three reasons why you must bet on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at the aforementioned line of +360 to win the series, even with an 0-2 deficit to the Denver Nuggets.

*Lines courtesy of Fanduel

Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant breaks out

Through two games vs. the Nuggets, Kevin Durant is shooting 47% from the field, and an abysmal 20% from the 3-point line. Although the 47% mark isn’t terrible, it is below Durant’s standards. The 20% mark on the other hand, that is a bad percentage for even the worst 3-point shooters, not Durant who is one of the best from long range on the planet. In Game 3, expect Kevin Durant to break out and find his shooting stroke, doing wonders for the Suns chances of beating the Nuggets. After the performance in Game 3, Kevin Durant will find his mojo return and maintain it for the rest of the series.

With Durant playing at the top of his game, the duo of him and Devin Booker can beat any team in the league. This will be the case for the rest of this series, which is why the +360 line is such a good bet on the Suns. Even down 0-2, it is beyond no stretch of the imagination to see the Suns win four straight games, let alone alone even it up to bring the series to a Game 7. After Durant returns to his normal self in Game 3, the Suns will look like a great bet and the line will change to reflect that. Make the smart bet now and hop on that +360 line.

TJ Warren pays dividends against the Denver Nuggets

TJ Warren is one of the bigger anomalies in the NBA, as he has shown the ability to be an elite scorer in the past. However, he consistently finds himself riding the bench for whichever team he is on, and more of the same is currently happening for him on the Suns. However, the injury to Chris Paul is going to force other players on the Phoenix roster to step up, and TJ Warren is going to be the main beneficiary. Starting in Game 3, TJ Warren is going to become a mainstay of the Suns’ bench unit for the rest of this series, helping keep pace with a much deeper Denver Nuggets team.

While Warren exhibits his scoring prowess off the bench, the Suns as a team will be energized by him elevating his game. With that being said, the Suns will never find themselves down a big margin again in this series, as they will keep pace enough to allow Durant and Booker to take over and extend leads when the time is right. Losing Paul is a tough blow for Phoenix, but a big silver lining will be the arrival of TJ Warren for the rest of this series. Knowing Warren will break out, bet the Suns +360 line to come out on top after this series is over.

Devin Booker stays hot

Devin Booker is in the midst of one of the best postseasons of all-time. He is averaging 35.4 points per game, only behind the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler for highest scorer in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He is shooting 57.2% from the field and is an unreal 46.2% from the 3-point line, exhibiting an ability to score effortlessly from all three levels of the defense. With the Suns down 0-2, Booker is going to elevate his game to a somehow higher level, refusing to let the Suns succumb to the Nuggets for the rest of this series. With a player as hot as Devin Booker on a team with a +360 line to win the series, taking the underdog here seems like a no-brainer.

Of course, the Nuggets are a really good team, and many people will bet on them given their 2-0 lead. However, Devin Booker is going to differentiate himself as the best scorer on either side for the rest of this series, and it will propel the Phoenix Suns into the second round. After it’s all over, you will be thanking Devin Booker for giving you the confidence to bet on the Suns and the +360 line.