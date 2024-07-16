Joe Bryant, the father of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and a former pro basketball and coach , has died at the age of 69, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Joe, nicknamed “Jellybean” for his love of the candy, was a first-round draft pick in 1975 when he was selected 14th overall by the Golden State Warriors. While he never played for the Warriors, he spent the first four years of his professional career with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers. In total, he played eight years in the NBA before spending most of the rest of his career in Italy.

After his playing career ended, Bryant returned to the United States and settled in the Philadelphia area, where he became an assistant for La Salle and Kobe attended Lower Merion High School. Joe coached numerous teams during his more than 20-year coaching career, including the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks on two occasions.