Candace Parker is truly impressed with the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese. Parker gave Reese her flowers after the Sky rookie broke Parker's record for consecutive double-doubles in WNBA games. Reese accomplished the feat in 13 consecutive games.

“I think it's unbelievable what she's been able to accomplish,” Parker said at the ESPYs on Thursday, and reported by Bleacher Report. “It's been so cool to see her relish in people telling her she can't and she won't be successful. To see her grow throughout this season has been remarkable. She's a rebounding machine and we saw that in college. And I know she took the fuel of people saying is it going to translate, and she's done just that in this early round.”

Parker's record held for more than a decade, as she posted those double-doubles over the 2009 and 2010 campaigns, per Bleacher Report.

Angel Reese is leading the Sky this season

Reese is making a case for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. She is averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds a game for the Sky this season. Those are remarkable numbers, considering Reese just entered the league. She is leading the Sky this season in rebounds and steals, and is second on the team in points.

The Sky need everything they can get from Reese right now. The team is 9-13 on the season in the East, and 5-5 in the last 10 games. Chicago needs to string some wins together as the team is 9.5 games behind the New York Liberty in the standings. The team's next game is on Saturday against the Liberty, in a very important contest. Chicago dropped a game to the Liberty on Thursday, which saw Reese post yet another double-double. Her record now stands at 15 games.

“The basketball gods keep blessing me. I don’t even know how I did that,” Reese said, per the Associated Press. “I didn’t have a great night tonight, obviously.” She posted 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.

It's getting harder for Reese to get touches, as opposing defenses are working overtime to stop her. Reese has needed more time in games recently to record double-doubles in stats. Her production is truly a testament to her work ethic, which was also exhibited during her time in college. Reese won a national championship at LSU under legendary coach Kim Mulkey.

Reese's impact on the league extends far beyond basketball. The rookie Sky forward is also making a mark in fashion, working on a brand and appearing at the New York Met Gala earlier this year. Her love life is also getting much scrutiny. Reese, along with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, are helping the WNBA see a surge in TV ratings and attendance at games.

Time will tell if Reese brings home the Rookie of the Year award. Many analysts believe it is a two-woman race between Reese and Caitlin Clark for that honor.