CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky returned to Wintrust Arena on Tuesday for an intense matchup against the Atlanta Dream. The game's start was back and forth, but Chicago's late push fended Atlanta off 78-69. Angel Reese extended her recording-breaking double-double streak alongside a strong performance from Kamilla Cardoso. Both rookies accounted for 24 of the Sky's 43 total rebounds. Cardoso revealed a scary warning after the game about the young frontcourt's efforts that will catch everyone's attention.

“I just think we do a great job rebounding,” Cardoso began, before dropping a major recollection. “When I got drafted I said, ‘Nobody's going to get rebounds on us when me and Angel are together.' I just think we do a great job [on the boards].”

Kamilla Cardoso understands the potent rebounding ability she and Angel Reese possess. Cardoso finished the matchup with 11 boards and 10 points, while Reese contributed 13 boards and 11 points. The Sky knew the type of interior forces they would get when they drafted the two former SEC rivals, and their plan is beginning to bloom.

Reese is not the only one Cardoso's chemistry is improving with. Fourth-year guard Chennedy Carter continues to grow her connection with Cardoso on pick-and-roll plays. Cardoso recognized that and believes her chemistry with the team's other guards is growing too.

“[The connection] is growing a lot. Not just with her but with every guard on the team. We've been working on it. It's going to get better,” Cardoso added.

Cardoso ended her thoughts with a positive message that captured her team's mood amid their growth: “I'm so happy.”

Cardoso, Sky continue coming into their own after Dream win

Despite Kamilla Cardoso's warning on her tandem with Angel Reese, the young frontcourt still has its challenges. Cardoso had a tough night against veteran big Nneka Ogwumike during Chicago's July 7 loss to the Seattle Storm. Ogwumike finished the night with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Then, the rookie Sky duo rematched former Dream MVP Tina Charles on Wednesday. Cardoso revealed key learning experiences from her matchup with Charles.

“She's a great vet, and I look up to her, so I just like to look at her game and [add skills from hers'] to mine,” Cardoso said.

Angel Reese has also given respect to Charles and mentioned how much of an inspiration she is. But Reese continues to paint her own impressive path. The star rookie amassed her 14th straight double-double in the Dream win, extending her WNBA record streak. It took Reese until the last second to amass a double-digit scoring mark, but when she did, Wintrust Arena went wild:

Many of the crowd's screams came from kids attending one of the Sky's Camp Days. Kamilla Cardoso spoke on the importance of having the young supporters at Wintrust.

“It means the most to me. Once I was a kid and a fan, and now they are fans of [us], and we inspire them. Being able to have all of them here and watching us play is amazing. It's a great feeling.”

Chicago improved their record to 9-12 behind the energy of their fans on Wednesday. They have a quick turnaround, as they will face the New York Liberty at Barclay's Center on July 11.