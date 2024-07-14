Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese isn't having it. Reese took exception to male commenters on her social media asking her to fly them to her games. Reese held nothing back while finding the requests ridiculous.

“The delusion y’all think I’m finna fly any of y’all out… Be for real,” Reese said in a livestream. Reese also mentioned that none of her teammates would do it either.

Reese is taking the WNBA by storm this season. Television ratings for the league are through the roof, due to her play as well as Caitlin Clark's. Not only is Reese breaking league records for her recent streak of double-doubles, but she is also making waves for her life off the basketball court. Reese appeared this year at the Met Gala in New York, and is working on a fashion and shoe line with some of the country's greatest designers.

The rookie's love life is also getting a lot of attention. Reese was recently spotted with a Chicago rapper following a game, that made headlines around the world. She is clearly reaching a celebrity type of status that transcends basketball. Male attention seems to be one of the things that comes with celebrity status for Reese.

Reese and the Sky this season

Reese is still a professional basketball player, despite all the other things going on in her life. She is one heck of a good basketball player, too. She recently posted 15 consecutive double-doubles, breaking Candace Parker's league record. She is leading her Sky team in rebounding and steals, while sitting in second in scoring.

Reese is in line for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, due to this excellent play. She averages 13.5 points and 12 rebounds a game. Some WNBA analysts believe the rookie award is now a two-woman race between Reese and Clark.

“I don't think about the Rookie of the Year stuff,” Reese said, per ESPN. “Obviously I'm just here to win. I want to make it to the playoffs, go as far as we can. Chicago deserves something big. Being able to come back to Chicago where Candace Parker played and I'm breaking records, I don't want to be named unless I'm a winner, and being able to bring that championship back home in Chicago is something I'm looking forward to.”

The Sky are 9-14 on the year, and have lost three of their last four games. Reese will have to continue her production to get the team closer to a .500 record and a playoff spot. The Sky get their next chance at a victory when the squad takes on the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.

There's no chance that any of Reese's male fans are getting flown to that game.