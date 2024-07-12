Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson had a succinct reaction after winning the ESPY for Best Athlete in Women’s Sports on Thursday, beating out fellow nominee Caitlin Clark, rookie star of the Indiana Fever.

Wilson, who could not attend the ceremony, posted on social media, “God is working … top tier blessings.”

Wilson’s award is a testament to her outstanding performance over the past season. She has been a dominant force in the WNBA, leading the league in points (26.9), defensive rebound (9.2) and blocks (2.7) per game (h/t Payton Titus of The State). Her skills were pivotal in guiding the Aces to back-to-back championships, earning her the title of Finals MVP in 2023 and her second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.

In 2023, Wilson was a contender for ESPYS' Best Athlete in Women’s Sports, but the award ultimately went to Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin. She was also nominated for Best WNBA Player and was part of the Aces’ nomination for Best Team.

South Carolina, Wilson’s alma mater, also won the ESPY for Best Team after completing an undefeated season and securing the national championship. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was also honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.

Wilson's victory at the ESPYs was particularly notable as she bested Clark. Wilson finished third in WNBA All-Star fan voting (607,300 votes), just behind Clark (700,735) and Clark's Fever teammate Aliyah Boston (618,680).

In addition to being a key player for the Aces, Wilson is set to represent Team USA, with whom she will compete in Paris for another Olympic gold medal.

A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark Nike deal jealousy accusations

Earlier this season, Wilson found herself at the center of a social media storm following Clark securing a lucrative shoe deal with Nike. After Clark, the first overall draft pick by the Indiana Fever, was reported to be finalizing a deal worth over $20 million, Wilson posted a Bible verse, Psalm 37:7, on social media. The verse speaks to being patient amid the success of others. The finalized deal Clark signed with Nike amounts to $28 million for eight years, at $3.5 million a year.

The timing of Wilson's post led to speculation that it was a subtle jab at Clark, sparking a brief online debate, with some accusing Wilson of jealousy. Wilson quickly clarified her intentions, stating, “lol no one is jealous bookie! I have no reason to be lol I truly Wish all 143 [players in the league] the best fr ! Our league is hard as hell so to thrive and to stay in it consistently.. is huge! So pls stop with this jealousy stuff,” per Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.