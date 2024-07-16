Fans of Adele should not expect new music anytime soon as her concert residency, Weekends with Adele, comes to an end, as the singer heads for a hiatus.

During a recent interview ahead of her 10 shows in Munich, Germany, the singer revealed she is not planning on making new music soon. After her Las Vegas residency and Munich shows conclude, she sounds like she wants to do other things.

“I don't have any plans for new music, at all,” Adele said. “I want a big break after this. And I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

How long of a hiatus Adele is planning before making new music is unclear. She does typically take a few years in between her albums. Her last, 30, came out in 2021. Perhaps she will make a new album for her next big age milestone, 40.

Either way, fans of the “Skyfall” singer should take it all in. Her Munich shows will run from August 2-31. She will then pick up her Las Vegas residency on October 25 to commence the final 10 shows of it.

Who is Adele?

Adele is an award-winning artist. She has won 16 Grammy Awards to date. Her most recent win came at the sixty-fifth ceremony in 2023 when she won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me.” She was also up for six more awards that night.

She released her debut album in 2008. 19 came out after Adele graduated from the BRIT School and featured songs such as “Cold Shoulder” and a cover of “Make You Feel My Love.”

Almost three years later, she followed that up with 21, her second studio album. The album won six Grammys, including Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album.

After a four-year break, Adele once again returned with 25, her third studio album. The album was received well and also won five Grammys thanks to hit songs such as “Hello” and “When We Were Young.”

In between her second and third albums, Adele wrote and recorded “Skyfall” for the James Bond movie of the same name. It was a big hit, winning Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys and Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Six full years almost went by before Adele released her fourth studio album, 30. The album featured hit songs “I Drink Wine” and “Easy on Me.”

It is unknown when Adele's next album will come out due to her impending hiatus. It is also unclear if it will be a break as long as the one between 25 and 30 before her next one comes.

Adele 2024 tour

Adele is not currently on a world tour, though she will play 10 dates in Munich, Germany, from August 2-31. The dates include August 2-3, 9-10, 14, 16, 23-24, and 30-31.

However, back in the United States, the singer is also in the midst of her blockbuster Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele. The residency initially began on November 18, 2022.

Over time, the itinerary grew to 100 shows. She has already played 22 shows in 2024 alone. In between weekends, she takes several weeks off, which helps space out performances.

Previously, she had embarked on three headlining concert tours, the most recent being Adele Live 2016. The residency was a sharp change of direction. Her 2016 tour was her biggest to date, with over 120 shows across four legs.