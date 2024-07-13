We're nearing the halfway point of the 2024 WNBA season and two rookies have stolen the headlines so far — Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. In the latest rookie rankings from ESPN, the Chicago Sky star is actually the top dog, while Clark is sitting at No. 2.

Yes, there's still lots of time left in the campaign, but it looks like it will be a close battle for the ROTY between the two phenoms. If you're asking South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley however, she believes as of today, Reese is the ROTY.

“They [are] both having great years. But if I had to pick a Rookie of the Year… Today it’s Angel [Reese]. Not a doubt.”

Angel Reese is currently in the midst of a historic streak, notching 15 straight double-doubles. The former LSU standout is averaging 13.8 points and a WNBA-leading 11.8 rebounds. She surpassed Candace Parker's record of 13 consecutive double-doubles in early July. Reese has been dominant down low for Chicago.

As for Clark, she is balling out, too. the first overall pick is averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per night. Since the middle of June, Clark is putting up 8.3 points, 10.1 assists, and 7.6 boards per game.

There's a legitimate argument to be had as to who should win the award because they're both making such an impact for their respective teams.

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark headline All-Star squad

Reese and Clark both made the WNBA All-Star team who will face Team USA later this month in Phoenix. Reese, who had lots of doubters coming into the league, is eternally grateful for Chicago taking a chance on her.

“I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in,” said Reese. “Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player that I was in college or better or would be worse and wouldn't be where I am right now.

“But I trusted the process and I believed and I'm thankful that I dropped to [pick No. 7] and was able to come to Chicago. And like, it's just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me. So I'm really happy right now.”

Despite Staley's opinion, it's hard to imagine Clark not winning Rookie of the Year if the season ended today. Her numbers across the board are better than Reese. However, there is an argument to be had for Angel Reese, too. She does a lot of the dirty work and has been a lot better defensively than Clark.

This is a conversation that will continue for the coming months. Former WNBA coach and current analyst Carolyn Peck revealed why Reese would have the upper hand at the moment. Via SI:

“I mean, it is a thin, thin line. It's really tight,” Peck said. “But when you look at where the teams are — and I also went a little deeper and looked at plus-minus, and I also look at net rating. When you look at that, Angel Reese has to get the nod.

“Now, I know it's not a popular position to take because Angel Reese has to do the dirty work. I have said, it's not sexy to have to battle and rebound inside. Where you've got to do the blue-collar work. But this is a player that has come in as a rookie and is putting up grown woman numbers.”

Only time will tell who wins ROTY.