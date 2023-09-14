The WNBA Playoffs are officially underway. While the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty have been the two consensus favorites to win the WNBA championship, the Connecticut Sun have quietly established themselves as a contender in their own right. As the third seed in the WNBA standings, the Sun have drawn the No. 6 seed Minnesota Lynx in the first round. With a formidable duo of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, the Sun will be a tough team to beat in the WNBA Playoffs. During Game 1 of their first round playoff series, Bonner moved into fifth all-time on the WNBA Playoffs scoring list as per Across The Timeline.

With her 1st bucket tonight, DeWanna Bonner has passed Sun and Lynx legend Lindsay Whalen, now up to 5th in WNBA postseason scoring: 1. Diana Taurasi: 1,455

2. Candace Parker: 1,149

3. Tamika Catchings: 1,141

4. Maya Moore: 1,077

5. DeWanna Bonner: 955

6. Lindsay Whalen: 953 — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) September 14, 2023

This is DeWanna Bonner's third appearance with the Sun in the WNBA Playoffs. Prior to that, she made the playoffs in nine of her ten seasons with the Phoenix Mercury where she won two championships in 2009 and 2014. Bonner surpassed Lindsay Whalen to move into fifth. She's only behind WNBA legends such as Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Tamika Catchings and Maya Moore.

Last season in the playoffs, Bonner averaged 12.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 34.1 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. The Sun made it to the WNBA Finals last season where they lost to the Aces.

Bonner holds playoff career averages of 13.0 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 40.3 percent shooting from the field, 29 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.