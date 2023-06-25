The Phoenix Suns are keeping Deandre Ayton. The 24-year-old will reportedly get another shot at proving his worth to the team after reports emerged on Sunday that the Suns are now opting to retain the services of Ayton amid surging trade rumors linking him to a sensational move away from Phoenix.

After the Suns went all-in on the Bradley Beal trade, most fans were expecting that Phoenix would trade away Ayton in exchange for pieces that will help them put forth a more well-rounded squad this offseason. Well, the Suns have now decided to do the exact opposite, which has prompted some strong reactions on the mean streets of Twitter:

He kinda mid — Joshua Terry (@_joshuaterry) June 25, 2023

L center dosent hustle enough in playoffs should’ve traded him with cp3 — NaDeXe 👹 (@NadeGrinds) June 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some fans believe that this is merely a case of the Suns not being able to find enough value for Ayton in the trade market, thereby forcing them to just keep him on board and see how it goes:

Would have meant more if they said it before gauging the interest of every other team — Will I Fenn (@supraman23) June 25, 2023

Translation: no one else want his deal! — Aaron Parker (@aaronmp) June 25, 2023

Ayton must have no value then — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) June 25, 2023

Translation: we couldn’t get what we wanted so we‘ll wait for the deadline — Andrew (@fritterbob) June 25, 2023

Deandre Ayton is tied up with the Suns through 2026. He is set to pocket over $102 million over the course of the next three seasons, and surely, his gargantuan deal has played a role in any trade negotiations — or perhaps the apparent lack thereof.

Whatever the case might be, it now appears that the Suns will enter the new campaign with Ayton playing alongside Phoenix's Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal Big 3. Or does Ayton count as a Big 4? Either way, the Suns will now need to make a lot of shrewd moves to build a team around this star-studded core.