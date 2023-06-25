The Phoenix Suns are “moving forward” with a plan to keep center Deandre Ayton on the team, according to TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

“Suns believe Ayton's value to the franchise is at an all-time high with the additions of Beal and Durant,” Haynes said. “Phoenix wants to see them play together.”

Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro has reported in recent days the Suns were unlikely to trade Ayton, who was viewed as a piece the team could move after it acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards via trade. Now, Ayton could be back in Phoenix with Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to try and win the franchise's first-ever championship.

Ayton, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 18.0 points on 58.8 percent shooting and 10.0 rebounds in 67 games. He was less effective in the postseason, averaging 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 55.0 percent from the field.

Deandre Ayton has terrific potential, but to some, he has not lived up to it. Ayton had a terrific 2021 playoff run that helped earn him a four-year, $132,929,128 offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 offseason. The Suns matched it and he returned to Phoenix.

In the postseason, Ayton struggled to match physicality from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference semifinals. Jokic is arguably the best player in the world, but there were moments where Ayton seemed disengaged, including this clip from Game 1 of the series.

Ayton is owed $32,459,438 this offseason, according to Spotrac. Ayton, Beal, Durant and Booker combined to make roughly $163 million, which is just short of $165 million luxury tax level.

The Suns are testing the second apron ($179.5 million) implemented in the new CBA. They will lose the mid-level exception and likely will have to sign veteran minimum players to fill out their roster.