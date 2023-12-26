Suns guard Devin Booker said he, Kevin Durant, Frank Vogel and Eric Gordon have to lead the team better after a ninth loss in 12 games.

PHOENIX — It seemed when the Suns set championship expectations in the summer, there would be a time to build continuity.

But 29 games into the team's season in which it is expected to be the best team in the league at the end of the season, the Suns have given no reason to believe they will reach that mountaintop.

The Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 128-114, Monday on Christmas at Footprint Center. Phoenix is yet to have superstars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the floor for more than just over four quarters, but the Suns are now 14-15 and 11th place in the Western Conference with Beal sidelined for at least another week due to a right ankle sprain.

The Suns have lost nine of 12 games and lost by double digits to the Mavs, who two years ago drubbed them at their home arena in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Dallas star Luka Doncic erupted for 50 points on 15-of-25 shooting, which is the second time in the last 10 days the Suns allowed a star player (the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson) to score 50 points. Doncic also tore apart the Suns' defensive coverages with 15 assists.

Phoenix has a lot to figure out and to some, not a lot of time. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown Monday the franchise is sensing frustration from Durant, who grew displeased with the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and coerced a trade to the Suns in February.

There is no indication Durant will or is encouraging a trade out of Phoenix, but the Suns' superstar has reason to be frustrated since the team is not targeting him in late-game or in-game scenarios in which the group needs a basket.

Booker, who is the Suns' franchise player, has stayed even-keeled in answers to the public about the team's direction. But according to die-hard fan “Mr. ORNG” on X, Booker sprinted off the floor into the opposing tunnel with majority owner Mat Ishbia chasing him down following the Suns' loss.

“Just poor rotations, poor game-plan discipline,” said Booker, who spoke for just over four minutes in the Suns' postgame press conference. “When we do what we're supposed to do out there, it works. As the game goes on, we just lose focus.”

Booker, who is averaging career-best numbers in assists (8.2) and rebounds (5.5) per game in 2023-24, finished with just 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He had 10 assists, including eight in the second half.

The Suns' guard is expected to handle the team's offense as its primary ball-handler. However, Booker is often trapped once he passes half-court and is forced to pass and put the ball in the hands of the team's role players. Phoenix got 32 points out of guard Grayson Allen, who had 19 points in the third quarter, but Durant finished with 16 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Durant had only four shot attempts after halftime.

Asked how the team can get out of its current slump and if the losing streak could snowball, Booker said he, Durant, Suns coach Frank Vogel and guard Eric Gordon, who is one of the team's veterans, need to be leaders.

“We just have to get it together,” Booker said.

Here was Vogel's response to Booker's comment.

“We're all looking within and within the big picture to see what we can do better,” Vogel said.