Devin Booker wants all the smoke. The Phoenix Suns superstar got into it with Luka Doncic toward the end of Sunday’s high-octane matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, and it had NBA Twitter absolutely buzzing. At this point, Booker just added fuel to the fire of his personal rivalry with the Mavs All-Star following his post-game comments.

For his part, Doncic said after the game that he has no issue with Booker. Luka did say, however, that he hopes his Suns counterpart doesn’t wait until there are three seconds remaining in the game before he starts yapping.

Not to be outdone, Booker himself had a few things to say about Luka Doncic:

“You guys say you don’t want everybody to be friendly-friendly. There you go. We got some smoke,” Booker said. “… I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we’re competing, we’re competing.”

This is pretty much similar to what Luka Doncic said in that the Mavs star also stated that he has no personal vendetta against Booker. However, what is clear is that both stars will do everything they can to outdo their opponent when they face off on the basketball court.

On Sunday, it was Devin Booker and the Suns that prevailed in a truly entertaining contest, 130-126. Both superstars shined when the lights were at their brightest. Booker finished with 36 points and 10 assists, while Luka logged 34 points and nine rebounds. Thankfully, there’s much more where that came from, and while the regular-season series between the Suns and the Mavs is officially over, the playoffs are just around the corner.