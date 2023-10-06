Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are going all-in for their first-ever championship. The Suns traded for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal in June to pair with Booker and Kevin Durant to create the NBA's best scoring trio.

Phoenix is looking to upend the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, who it lost to in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

Booker has said the Suns have to beat the Nuggets, who are deserving of respect after they lost only four games en route to their 2023 championship. He was asked about how the Suns match up against the Nuggets and top teams in the West following Thursday's training camp practice.

“We don't really measure [ourselves] against anybody,” Booker said. “Obviously, Denver is the reigning champ, so everybody in the NBA should be chasing them. But outside of that, we're focused on ourselves. If we do that, we'll be in a good position.”

Booker and the Suns were the only team to take the Nuggets to six games in the playoffs. Booker averaged 30.8 points on 56.9 percent shooting (54.8 percent from 3-point range), 7.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and a steal per game against Denver.

The Nuggets are favored to win the Western Conference and return their entire starting five from their championship run. The Suns have a different team after they traded former starting point guard Chris Paul and center Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix is looking to win its first-ever title and has a new identity under coach Frank Vogel. Vogel said in practices the Suns' on-court culture is focused on preparing the team for as many situations they might encounter.

The Nuggets have an edge on the Suns with Jokic, so Phoenix will likely have to out-score Denver and use its length to create problems before offensive rebounding chances are offered.