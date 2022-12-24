By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns have been without Devin Booker for the past two games due a groin injury he suffered on Dec. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans despite having his best game of the season. He was ruled out of Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies while his status for the Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets still remains in question as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Monty Williams said Devin Booker has been getting up a lot of shots, not moving as much, but progressing. When asked if he'll play on #Christmas at #Nuggets, Williams said, 'I don't want to speculate." #Sunspic.twitter.com/CtqMxSvzpV — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 24, 2022

Prior to sitting out these past three games, Devin Booker had returned for only two games against the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans after missing two previous games due to a hamstring issue. Before that he had played in every game for the Suns this season.

Throughout the course of this season, Booker has been putting up a career-high 28.0 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from the three-point line. He was arguably playing like an MVP while helping the Suns stay afloat in the Western Conference standings while they were dealing with an injury to star point guard Chris Paul.

Booker’s 58 point outburst against the Pelicans is the second time this season he’s reached the 50 point mark. He dropped 51 points on Nov. 30 in a win over the Chicago Bulls. He’s also had three games this season of 40+ points. He dropped 49 points in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Nov. 9, 44 points on Nov, 28 in a win over the Sacramento Kings and 41 points in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 2.