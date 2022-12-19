By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns are lucky to have Devin Booker. At the same time, the former Kentucky Wildcats feel that he owes it to the Suns to perform at the highest level he could whenever he’s out there on the floor. And that he absolutely did last Saturday in leading the Suns to a 118-114 victory over the New Orleans Saints at home in which he blasted the Pels for 58 points.

Via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic:

“I always bring it back to the franchise that believed in me,” Booker said, “that drafted an 18-year-old kid out of Kentucky. To be here through the ups and downs, to have the struggle years and people stayed with us, stayed with me, and believed. To do it here, before our home crowd was very important.”

Booker has played for only one team so far in his NBA career, and it doesn’t look as though he has any plans of leaving Phoenix. He exercised a player option to stay with the Suns back in 2016 and then signed a five-year deal worth $158.25 million back in 2018. Last July, he inked a four-year veteran player extension contract with Phoenix worth $224.2 million. His extension would expire in 2028 when he will still be just 31.

With Booker ascension to the level of the elite in the NBA, the Suns have become a perennial title contender.

As for this short-term status, Booker might not be able to play this coming Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at home due to groin soreness.