What the Phoenix Suns decide to do with former first overall pick Deandre Ayton this offseason could have major ramifications on their chances of winning a championship. While he's been a key reason for their success through the years, Ayton's struggles in the playoffs the last couple of seasons have been noticeable. This has led to rumors about his potential departure from Phoenix.

While talk of a potential Ayton trade will dominate headlines in the offseason, newly appointed head coach Frank Vogel may have other ideas about moving on from the Suns big man. In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Vogel discussed Ayton's future in Phoenix and why he's excited to work with him.

“I think he can be one of the best centers in the league and I think he's shown that at times throughout his career,” Vogel firmly stated, via NBA TV. “I know he showed it when we [Los Angeles Lakers] played him in the playoffs a couple of years back and he shot about 80 percent from the field and deterred every drive, every cut, every effort to attack the basket. He can be a big time deterrent and there are still areas that he can grow offensively, but I'm intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.”

In his five seasons with the Suns, Ayton has been a force on the interior, averaging about 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game during the regular season. When the Suns made a run to the 2021 NBA Finals not too long ago, Ayton was unstoppable in the playoffs, as he had multiple 70 percent shooting performances and he strung together plenty of games with a double-double.

Whether it was with the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic or Los Angeles Lakers, Vogel has always had sturdy play in his frontcourt and at the center position, which is why Ayton remaining with the Suns and being a player their new head coach works with closely is a very real possibility.

Based on Vogel's remarks during his introductory press conference, it does not seem like Phoenix is definitely ready to move on from Ayton this offseason, which is why this situation will be one to monitor closely.