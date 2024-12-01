The Phoenix Suns (10-8) enjoyed a glorious first two weeks of the 2024-25 season. They were near the top of the league standings with an 8-1 record, courtesy of their newfound fourth-quarter prowess, and Kevin Durant looked like the MVP frontrunner. New head coach Mike Budenholzer appeared to unlock the full potential of this star-studded team. But one of the Suns' biggest issues in the past reared its ugly head.

Injury trouble befell the franchise once again, causing both Durant and Bradley Beal to miss more than a handful of games already. The big three, which is rounded out by Devin Booker, naturally needs to be whole in order for Phoenix to instill genuine fear within the rest of the Western Conference. Beal made his way back this past Tuesday after being sidelined for the last five contests, surprisingly and encouragingly playing back-to-back nights against the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, respectively. Maybe he was a bit overzealous.

The three-time All-Star popped up on the injury report ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Golden State Warriors. Fans eagerly want to see their scuffling Suns reclaim their early-season momentum before diving further down the loaded conference (presently in ninth place). A victory versus the 12-6 Dubs could be just the spark they need to rattle off another winning streak.

Based on how the year has gone to this point, Phoenix's chances of holding down the fort in the Footprint Center are tremendously better with Bradley Beal in the starting lineup. Therefore, the question fans are dying to know is if the veteran guard will be in action against the Warriors tonight.

Bradley Beal's injury status for Suns' game vs. Warriors

The 31-year-old is not going to play against the Warriors due to left calf injury management, according to the league's report. With the game due to begin at 9 p.m. ET, he still has some time to make a decision. It is a tad worrisome, however, that Beal's availability is even a question after a two-day layoff.

The team could just be playing it safe with the guy many consider to be Phoenix's X-factor, but if so, there was no reason to roll him out two nights in a row. Though, upon further reflection, it seems pointless to dissect the matter. There is a decent possibility this talent does not go an extended period of time without health at least becoming a concern.

Since playing a full campaign in consecutive years from 2017-19, Beal has logged 60 games in a season only once. Given his age, injuries are realistically going to remain an issue from hereon out. The Suns are in win-now mode as long as Durant, Booker and Beal all reside in the Desert, so their main priority will be keeping those stars fresh enough for the playoffs.

Long-term planning does not work in the unforgiving West, however. Competing in desperation games months before the postseason starts could increase the risk of a physical breakdown. It is important to start setting up a safety net before the All-Star break arrives.

The Suns aim to finish off their six-game homestand on a high note over the next few nights and get back on track. It remains to be seen if they will embark on this quest with or without Bradley Beal.