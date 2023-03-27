A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Deandre Ayton has been out of commission for the Phoenix Suns over their last four games due to a lingering hip injury. The Suns, who are currently still battling for positioning in the West, are in action again on Monday against the Utah Jazz, so at this point, the fans want to know: Is Deandre Ayton playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Deandre Ayton injury status vs. Jazz

The good news for Phenix Suns is Ayton is now primed to make his return to action on Monday night. This is after the 24-year-old was initially listed as probable to play against the Jazz, but was later cleared to play. A right hip contusion has sidelined Ayton for the past week, but the 6-foot-11 big man has now recovered from the knock.

Now that Ayton will be playing, it’s only going to be Kevin Durant who’s going to be the lone player on Phoenix’s injury report. KD seems to be closing in on his return as well, so it won’t be long before the Suns are back at full strength — just in time for the playoffs.

As for the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen has also been upgraded to available for Monday night’s clash after the All-Star big man was initially tagged as questionable due to a left hand injury. Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Rudy Gay are all out for Utah.

Now, with regard to the question of is Deandre Ayton playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is yes.