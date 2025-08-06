PHOENIX– All it took was a little bit of encouragement. At least that's what Satou Sabally experienced during Tuesday's 82-66 win over the Connecticut Sun.

“I got to experience the family culture here and I felt like I had just tremendous support along some rough days,” Sabally said postgame.

“I think it's just going beyond the game where you can trust people off the court, and that will translate on the court. So, I just really felt like sheltered in a way today, and I just really love that and appreciate that.”

Satou Sabally shared how she feels the Mercury have supported her since the All-Star break. "I really got to experience that family culture here."

After struggling mightily since the All-Star break, Sabally returned to her former self. She posted 23 points on an efficient 75% from the field.

She attacked the rim, exploited mismatches, and simply took her time. Through the five-game road trip, the majority of her shots felt forced, and something didn't feel right.

Everything on Tuesday felt like it was well-coordinated and well-executed.

On Sunday, she missed the game due to personal reasons. Some thought that it was because of Friday's subsequent benching in the second half against the Atlanta Dream. However, it was addressed that it was indeed a personal matter.

When she came back two days later, it felt like earlier in the season. Even with her slump, Phoenix's ongoing continuity and increased support of one another prompted her confidence boost.

Mercury HC Nate Tibbetts loved Satou Sabally's performance

Back in May, Sabally explained that her relationship with Tibbetts is unlike any other she's had before. Despite the optimism, plenty of overreactions flew in after Friday's questionable decision.

That moment might've shown Tibbetts's final straw. They were getting ready to drop their third game in the road trip. That alone wasn't part of the expectation.

With every game this season, he's shown that high standard and expectation ever since Sabally was traded to the Mercury.

Following the lopsided win, Tibbetts shared that there was an element that helped his star reach for the stars.

Nate Tibbetts told what looked different about Satou Sabally's game tonight. She finished with 23 points. "When you play at peace, and you know that your teammates have your back, it's extremely important."

“She looked at peace tonight, which is good,” Tibbetts said. “I love how our group has supported her, with the things that she's got going on.

“When you play at peace and you know that your teammates have your back, it's extremely important. We want Satou to be aggressive, and she was that tonight.”

Much of his thinking circled back to what he's always thought. Tibbetts is recognized as a players' coach, but finding that balance between personal and professional relationships can be taxing.

“In coaching, you face a lot of different situations, opportunities, and challenges,” Tibbetts explained. “Things that we wanna do to a certain level certain standard, and I think you know you gotta hold that standard.

But then also, people go through things in their lives that are challenging. As athletes, unfortunately, people just see the games, and there's other stuff that people have to deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

Phoenix will hope that the production lasts, as they will take on the scorching Indiana Fever on Thursday. The last time these teams squared off, the Mercury allowed 107 points in a loss, and was one of the worst defensive efforts of the year.

They'll look to write that wrong with a win, and another Sabally masterclass.