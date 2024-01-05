Kevin Durant has missed the Suns' last two games with a hamstring injury.

Injuries have very much limited the Phoenix Suns so far this season. After trading for Bradley Beal in the offseason, pairing him with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns were expected to be the juggernaut that nobody could outscore in the Western Conference. Through 34 games, the Suns are barely above .500 and it seems like when one player returns from injury, another one takes his place. This was the case with Beal recently returning from his ankle injury, as Durant then landed on the team's injury report with a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the last two games. Now set to take on the surging Miami Heat on Friday night, everyone wants to know: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs. the Heat?

Kevin Durant injury status vs. Heat

Durant has missed the last two games for the Suns as a result of a right hamstring strain. While this has been a concern to Suns fans, the team has downplayed the severity of Durant's injury.

“He'll never say it, but I think he needs a couple of games, too,” Booker said on Durant recently. “He's had a lot on his plate this season with me and Brad being out.”

While it seems like Phoenix is just being cautious with Durant's injury, there is still no clear picture for his return. Entering Friday, Durant finds himself listed as questionable to play against the Heat with his hamstring injury, once again leaving his status up in the air.

Now 35 years old and just a few years removed from an Achilles injury, the 13-time All-Star may be having his best season yet. With Beal and Booker dealing with injuries through the early portion of the season, Durant was the one keeping the Suns afloat, averaging 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. The superstar forward is also shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 47.7 percent from three-point range, which leads the league.

Known for being one of the greatest scorers in league history, Durant continues to etch his name in NBA lore every single time he takes the floor. Whether or not he is able to get back out on the court and dominate depends on how the superstar feels throughout the day leading up to tip-off.

Should Durant be held out by the Suns medical staff for a third straight game, Chimezie Metu could be in line to draw another start. It is worth noting that veteran Eric Gordon is also questionable to play against the Heat with right knee soreness.

So, when it comes to the question of if Kevin Durant is playing tonight vs. the Heat, the Suns have yet to provide an update on their star's status.