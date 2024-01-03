The Suns star believes Durant should take a few games off.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will miss Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers due to a hamstring injury. The Suns can't seem to string several games where their Big Three is healthy. Durant's co-stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have both missed time to begin the season, and now it's the 35-year-old's turn on the sidelines.

During a media scrum on Wednesday, Booker spoke about Durant's upcoming absence and believes his Suns teammate needs to take it easy for a while.

“He'll never say it,” said Booker, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central. “But I think he needs a couple of games, too. He's had a lot on his plate this season with me and Brad being out.”

“It's our job to take a lot of pressure off him. And him playing into the high 30 minutes every night isn't what we need at this point of the season from him.”

It makes sense for Durant to take some time off to heal his ailing hamstring. These kinds of injuries are tough to deal with and could be aggravated if not taken care of properly. An aggravation could keep him out of the lineup longer, which the Suns cannot afford.

Durant has appeared in all but five games this season while seeing over 37 minutes a night. On the season, the Suns forward is averaging 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, while carrying a 31.0 percent usage rate.

That is quite a lot on the plate for Durant, who is in Year 17 and has dealt with an Achilles injury. Durant will miss his second straight outing on Wednesday after he sat out the Suns' 2024 opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.