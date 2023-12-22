Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is missing his first game of the season Friday on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is not playing the team's game on the road against the Sacramento Kings Friday night due to personal reasons. Nurkic is the only Suns player to appear in all 26 games to this point.

Nurkic, who was traded to Phoenix in September in a three-team deal that saw him swapped for Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers, has been arguably the Suns' most consistent player. Listed at 7-feet tall and 290 pounds, Nurkic is averaging a double-double at 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Nurkic played Tuesday on the road against Portland and had nine points on 4-of-11 shots with 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Ayton, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, had 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting and 15 rebounds against his former team.

“Obviously, he’s not going to be flying around out there, but he’s got great size, great hands, and is long,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said after the team's 112-108 win over the Washington Wizards Sunday. “So, we want him to really be a presence at the rim. It wasn’t great against (the) New York (Knicks), but he was really great in the second half tonight, and not just at the rim, but his mobility in pick-and-rolls. We’re continuing to learn our team and figure out the best way to put them in positions to succeed on both sides.

“But defensively with [Nurkic], his ability to jump out and just impact the ball at the point of the screen was excellent tonight. He did a great job.”

The Suns on their injury report list wing Josh Okogie, who has missed the last four games with a right hip strain, as questionable.

“He was (able to practice Thursday),” Vogel said. “He'll be still listed as questionable (for tomorrow's game). We'll see how he responds to today's work and how he's feeling tomorrow.”

The Suns also acquired guards Grayson Allen and Nassir Little in the three-team trade with Portland and the Milwaukee Bucks, who received superstar guard Damian Lillard.

Little, who has started the last two games for Phoenix, is available for the game Friday. Little is recovering from an orbital fracture and playing with a facemask.