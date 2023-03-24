Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Phoenix Suns are looking to make a playoff push with only a couple weeks left of the regular season. That push just got a massive update as Kevin Durant looks to make his return to the court sooner than many thought. Durant is progressing toward a return Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Durant has been dealing with a sprained ankle suffered in pre-game warmups just over two weeks ago. The Suns were preparing to battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder when Durant’s ankle rolled on him making a move to the basket.

It was a big blow to a team at the time with designs on making a run at home court advantage. Instead, the Suns have lost five of the seven games since Kevin Durant’s injury. It hasn’t helped that Deandre Ayton is dealing with an injury of his own.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Entering NBA action Friday night, the Suns are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers and one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors for the coveted fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They are however percentage points ahead of the Clippers, who are dealing with injuries of their own, specifically to All-Star forward Paul George.

Durant’s return will be a welcomed sight that has struggled at times on both ends of the floor without him. The 13-time All-Star is having another fantastic season, averaging 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The NBA world seemed to stand still when the Suns pulled off the blockbuster trade to land Durant. Barring a setback, it appears he will re-join his teammates Wednesday. That should allow just enough time for them to find their rhythm before making a run at a title.