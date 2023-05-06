Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker put together arguably the best playoff performance of his career in Friday’s Game 3 against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Booker scored 47 points — on 20-for-25 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 from behind the three-point arc — grabbed six rebounds, dished out nine assists, and came up with three steals in a game the Suns went on to win by a final score of 121-114. The Suns are back in this series thanks largely to Booker’s performance.

After the game, Kevin Durant spoke to the media and provided a perfect reaction when asked if he’s learned anything about Booker in these playoffs, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

KD: “Nah.”

Reporter: “You knew this is the guy you knew you were coming to play with?”

KD: “Yes… I’m not surprised that he can go off and do this.”

Devin Booker, 26, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Suns organization. He averaged 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks, 2.7 turnovers, and 3.0 personal fouls per game across 53 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Booker’s 49.4% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career.

The Suns have a pivotal Game 4 ahead of them on Sunday. If they can win that game, they will tie the series up at two games apiece. So here’s to hoping that Booker can lead the Suns to victory against the Nuggets once again on Sunday.