As new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia takes over the franchise, reports emerged that he had plans to hire NBA legend Isiah Thomas to have a “prominent” front office role as part of the transition, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. The two are said to be friends, so there’s a connection that would make the move unsurprising.

However, Ishbia has since set the record straight and clarified that there is no role for Thomas with the team “at this time.” However, he did not close the door on the Hall of Famer–or anyone for that matter–to have a role in the organization in the future.

“I’ll let you know when we look to hire someone. I promise you it will not come out via any tweet…there’s no people that we’re hiring at this time,” Ishbia said at his introductory news conference on Wednesday, per New York Basketball.

Isiah Thomas had a legendary career and is regarded as one of the best point guards in the history of the league. He also has experience being in a front office, as he was an executive for the Toronto Raptors from 1994 to 1997 and served as the New York Knicks’ president of basketball operations from 2003 to 2008–which is his last front office job.

The 61-year-old would have been a nice addition on any other day, but the problem about his potential hiring is his history as an executive. For those not in the know (and as many fans pointed out when it was rumored the Suns were hiring him), Thomas was found to sexually harass a Knicks executive, who was improperly fired after she complained about it.

Considering that the Suns were sold to Mat Ishbia due to the workplace misconduct that happened in the organization, it’s certainly not a good look that Thomas would be hired as the team transitions to a new management.