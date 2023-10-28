Bradley Beal has yet to officially suit up for the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker was the best player on the floor in his team's season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors, but missed the Suns' hard-fought loss to the Los Angeles Lakers 48 hours later. Entering Saturday's matchup with the Utah Jazz, unfortunately, Phoenix is no closer to unveiling its ballyhooed new Big Three.

Beal has already been ruled out of Phoenix's home opener as he continues dealing with a nagging back injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Booker, meanwhile, is reportedly doubtful to play on Saturday night while managing the same foot issue that sidelined him against Los Angeles.

Beal was officially listed as questionable on the Suns' final injury report before Tuesday's win over Golden State. Though reportedly more of a “game-time decision” to play against the Warriors, there's still no rough timeline for his return to action.

Booker, on the other hand, sprained his left foot while leading the his undermanned team to victory on opening night. Frank Vogel said before the Lakers game that Booker was managing “significant left foot soreness,” and a subsequent report from TNT's Jared Greenberg indicated he would likely be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Fortunately, the Suns escaped San Francisco on Tuesday with a narrow win over the Warriors before falling to LeBron James and the Lakers. They still have plenty of talent to win games without Booker and Beal, but Kevin Durant's presence accounts for an outsized portion of that reality, and he's 35 years old, not quite the same as he was in his prime. Expect Jordan Goodwin and Nassir Little to get more extra run off the bench against the Jazz, while Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen once again start in place of Booker and Beal.

Phoenix and Utah tipoff from Footprint Center at 7:00 p.m. (PT).