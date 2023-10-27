The Phoenix Suns entered the 2023-24 NBA season looking like a juggernaut on the offensive side of the court with a new “Big 3” in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. However, these three stars have yet to play with one another this season, as Beal has missed the first two games of the year due to lower back tightness.

Booker played in the Suns' first game of the season, a 108-104 road victory against the Golden State Warriors, but he recently missed Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix dropped this game 100-95 on the road despite Durant scoring 39 points.

Held out of the game for what the team called “left foot soreness,” it was later revealed that Booker is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain, an injury he suffered in the team's opening night victory against the Warriors. According to Jared Greenberg from NBA on TNT and NBATV, Booker is expected to miss Saturday night's home opener against the Utah Jazz with this injury and is aiming to return to action on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

However, Booker is scheduled to receive an MRI when the team returns home to Phoenix, so more clarity on the All-Star's injury should be provided within the next 24 hours. As for how Suns head coach Frank Vogel feels about his star's injury, he made it clear that Booker was not held out of the game versus the Lakers in order to get extra rest.

“I wouldn't say it's more serious, but they have injuries they can't play tonight,” Vogel stated on Thursday, via Duane Rankin of AZCentral. “Devin is dealing with significant left foot soreness.”

Without Booker on the floor against Los Angeles, Durant took over the offensive load for the Suns, scoring 39 total points on 14of-28 shooting. He also recorded 11 rebounds and eight turnovers. Needing 37 points to pass Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, Durant now sits alone in 12th-place on this illustrious list, inching close to the top 10.

The Suns are going to need Booker available and healthy if they are to live up to the hype of being true title contenders. While this injury update and the news of him getting an MRI is not great, it is somewhat good news that the All-Star guard is likely to return to action next week. Time will tell when the Suns will get their superstar back out on the court.