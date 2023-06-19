The Phoenix Suns are reportedly receiving F Isaiah Todd in their Bradley Beal trade with the Washington Wizards, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Additionally, it was previously revealed that Phoenix landed Jordan Goodwin as well.

“ESPN Sources: In addition to Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin, the Wizards are including F Isaiah Todd in trade with the Suns. Todd – the 31st pick in 2021 – has mostly played with Wizards' G-League affiliate the past two seasons. His $1.8M contract is guaranteed for 2023-2024,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

Chris Paul headlined Washington's return package in the trade, but there's no guarantee he will even play for the Wizards. If Paul wants to play for a contender, the Wizards may find a third team to complete a three-team deal. In other words, this trade isn't official yet and there's still moving parts to figure out.

That said, the reported deal certainly seems to benefit the Suns. Yes, they took on a major contract and big threes in the NBA don't always pan out. However, the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal is going to post no shortage of points. Scoring will not be a problem for Phoenix.

As Wojnarowski wrote in his tweet, Todd spent the majority of his time with the Wizards' G-League affiliate. He's only 21-years old and features a decent amount of potential though. He can play either power forward or center and could factor into the Suns' future plans.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates as details of the Suns-Wizards trade are made available.