The Washington Wizards are being relentlessly pelted with criticisms over the haul they got in return for trading star shooting guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. Add former NBA player Chandler Parsons among those laughing at the Wizards.

“You mean to tell me this is the best you can get for Bradley Beal when Rudy Gobert just got 5 first-round picks?… This could arguably be the worst trade I've ever seen,” Parsons said.

“You mean to tell me this is the best you can get for Bradley Beal when Rudy Gobert just got 5 first-round picks?… This could arguably be the worst trade I've ever seen." Chandler Parsons says the Wizards got FLEECED by the Suns 😶 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/svYqrI1zKP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Wizards got Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks, and other pick swaps. Paul can also still land with another team outside of Washington. Just like Parsons, many are calling this trade a highway robbery to the disadvantage of the Wizards, a franchise that had just given up one of its greatest players ever for a bunch of assets most other teams could have easily outmatched.

There's no turning back now for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is now with the Suns, whose new trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the former Washington star will be a force to reckon with in the NBA starting in the 2023-24 season. All three are offensive juggernauts and make Phoenix a huge threat to the rest of the league. Losing a declining CP3, a backup guard in Shamet, and picks must be an easy call for the Suns given that they got a still-on-his-prime shooting guard that extends their window to win a title.

Bradley Bradley's current contract will not expire until at least the end of the 2025-26 NBA season.