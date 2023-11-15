The latest Suns injury update is that Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker will make their 2023-24 debut together on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Suns are paying Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker $130.3 million this season, yet the trio has yet to play a game together in the 2023-24 season. However, with the latest Suns injury updates, it looks like Durant, Beal, and Booker will finally make their season debut together on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Suns Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will make their regular season debut together tonight in Phoenix vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves,” The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

Ten games into the 2023-24 campaign, the Suns are a disappointing 4-6 thanks to the fact that Durant, Beal, and Booker have yet to play a game as a trio.

At 35, Durant is the oldest of the bunch, yet he has played in all 10 Suns contests this season. Booker started the season on the floor, but since the team’s opener against the Golden State Warriors, he’s only played one more game due to a calf injury.

The newest addition to the Suns, Beal, started the season on the shelf with a lower back injury but has been healthy for the team’s last three games.

When the Suns’ Big Three injury update and the trio getting on the court together, the team will have three players in Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, who average 27.3, 22.1, and 24.0 points per game in their careers, respectively.

Getting this kind of scoring acumen on the floor together will surely help the Suns who are averaging 111.1 points per game this season, which is 18th in the NBA this season. They do have a tough matchup to start their journey together, though, as the Timberwolves are off to a hot 8-2 start, good for second place in the Western Conference.