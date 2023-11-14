The Suns are expected to have Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant take the court for the first time together on Wednesday night.

The Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA this past offseason when they added All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, forming the league's deadliest offensive trio in Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. However, all three stars have yet to take the court together due to injuries, leading to the Suns' underwhelming 4-6 start through 10 games.

While Booker has played alongside Durant and Durant has played alongside Beal, Phoenix has not had their new Big 3 play in the same game altogether. That is about to change, as the Suns are expecting Beal to be available and Booker to return from his calf injury on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, first reported by AZCentral's Duane Rankin. This will mark the first game in the new Big 3 era for the Suns.

Booker has missed the Suns' last five games due to a calf issue and he has only played in a total of two games so far this season. As for Beal, he has played in each of the Suns' last three games after missing the first seven games of the season due to a lower back injury. Beal did recently tweak his back against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, but he is expected to be ready for Wednesday night's game.

In the team's season opener on Oct. 24, Booker recorded 32 points, eight assists, and six rebounds en route to the Suns picking up a 108-104 road victory over the Golden State Warriors. The Suns star guard suffered a left ankle injury late in this game and missed the next three games. Returning against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 2, Booker tallied 31 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds. He has missed Phoenix's last five games as a result of a right calf strain.

As for Beal, he has averaged 17,3 points and 5,3 rebounds in about 28.7 minutes per game over the Suns' last three contests. Making his Suns debut last Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls, Beal will now have to adjust to a new role alongside two other superstar talents.

At this time, all signs point towards the Suns having their three superstar talents available. While it will take time for them to adjust and learn one another's style of play, Phoenix undoubtedly has the most formidable scoring trio in this league has seen in quite some time. If they can remain healthy, the Suns can rapidly turn their lackluster 4-6 record around.