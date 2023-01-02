By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns got some good news on the injury front on Monday, as both Cam Payne and Landry Shamet will return to the line-up for this afternoon’s game against the New York Knicks.

Shamet has sat out the last three games with a sore right Achilles, while Payne hasn’t played since Dec. 13 due to a right foot strain; both players are listed as probable for the contest.

“It’s huge,” Suns forward Torrey Craig told reporters about the two’s impending return, according to azcentral.com. “Everybody’s seen how our season is going with injuries. It’s good we have two of our key guys come back and try to get a win here.”

Payne and Shamet will be welcome additions for the 20-17 Suns, who have lost five of their last six games to fall to seventh place in a competitive Western Conference. They’re still only four games out of first place in the conference.

“I feel good,” Shamet said ahead of Monday’s game. “Training staff took care of me as they always do. I feel good. Body feels good.”

Landry Shamet is coming off a career-high of 31 points in Christmas Day’s overtime loss to Denver, to match a career high he set two games earlier in a loss against the Washington Wizards.

“The things I try to control and bring every time is my voice, my talk and just a sense of pace,” Shamet said. “Whether I’m involved in the action or getting a shot or getting somebody else a shot, I think my first initial action can be kind of spark for our offense.”

Cam Payne is averaging a career-best 12.7 points and 5.3 assists per game this season, and his return will give Phoenix an important change of pace on Monday.

The Suns are still missing Devin Booker, who remains out with a left groin strain after re-aggravating it in Denver. He is set to be re-evaluated the last week of January. The team won’t be the same until the All-Star returns, but this latest injury news will be a huge boost for the struggling club heading into the New Year.