Recently, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and TIME's 2024 Athlete of the Year received an invitation to go to Kansas City Chiefs games.

In TIME's interview with their Athlete of the Year, Clark revealed Swift gave her four bags of Eras Tour merchandise. The note said, “Trav and I,” referring to herself and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who were excited to see a Fever game, and she even invited Clark to go to a Chiefs game with her.

Clark attended back-to-back Eras Tour shows when Swift visited Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, in November 2024. That is where she met Swift's mother and Kelce. Clark recalled her experience with Swifties upon them noticing her being there.

“People are just going crazy that I'm there,” Clark recalled. “I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor. And it was just completely the opposite.”

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour

While Caitlin Clark won't be able to attend any more of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows, it sounds like they have a friendly relationship before going to a Chiefs game together. The Eras Tour recently concluded on Sunday, December 8, after 149 shows.

The Eras Tour was Swift's biggest concert tour to date. It was a celebration of her entire career, with songs from almost all of her albums being played each night.

Additionally, she would break out a couple of deep cuts during each show. In the middle of the show, Swift would perform an acoustic mini-set. There, she would perform mashups of some of her lesser-known songs for hardcore fans.

It started on March 17, 2023, and took Swift around the entire globe during its run. The Eras Tour visited North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe.