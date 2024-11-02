Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark attended a Taylor Swift concert Friday, and had an emotional reaction to the experience. Clark posted on her Instagram from the event in Indianapolis.

“I'm fired up!” Clark said on social media. Her post also included an image from the event. It went viral, as several news publications covered Clark's reaction.

Swift and Clark are two of the most famous women in the United States. Swift's tour is putting up incredible numbers in ticket sales, and Clark's brought thousands of new viewers to the WNBA with her play for the Fever.

Clark is a big fan of Swift. Her favorite Taylor Swift song is “Enchanted,” per People Magazine. It's unclear at time of writing if Clark and Swift got to meet up before or after the concert.

Swift is performing through the weekend in Indianapolis, with shows on Saturday and Sunday. The music star is celebrating the release of her album The Tortured Poets Department. A new book about the album is about to be released.

Caitlin Clark is staying in the limelight this WNBA offseason

Clark didn't make it to the WNBA finals with the Fever this season, but that doesn't mean she hasn't stayed in the public eye. Clark has been seen taking golf lessons, and appears to be enjoying time away from basketball. She's even joked that she would like to be a professional golfer if basketball doesn't work out.

It is certainly working though for right now. The Fever star had an excellent rookie season in the WNBA. Clark won the league's Rookie of the Year award, and set the single-season rookie record for assists. The guard posted more than 19 points a game, while also averaging 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Fever.

The future is bright for the WNBA with stars like Clark in the league. TV ratings for the league are up, but the WNBA is in dire need of more revenue. Celebrities like Swift can certainly bring more cachet to the league. Swift is frequently seen at NFL games, to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. It wouldn't be unreasonable to see Swift attending Fever games in the future.