There is no show quite a Taylor Swift show. In terms of attendance, the 14-time Grammy Award winner's crowd-drawing power is hard to match, and that was underscored again during her show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee was among the many who were left in awe of Swift's packed crowd in his former NFL stomping grounds.

“This Taylor Swift concert is f*****g insane,” McAfee posted on X (formerly Twitter) along with a snapshot of the stadium brimming with humanity. “What an absolutely electrifying stadium. 69,000 people.. ALL IN. It’s awesome,” the two-time NFL Pro Bowler added.

Swift, whose seemingly boundless popularity transcended the music sphere when she began having a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, has resumed her Eras Tour after finishing its European portion in Austria last August. Since then, she has performed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and more recently at the aforementioned home of the Colts.

“You know, I was told some news before we took to the stage tonight,” Swift said during the start of her Indianapolis stop last Friday, per Kaitlin Lange of the Indianapolis Star. “I was told that tonight you went ahead and broke the all-time attendance record for a concert in this stadium.”

Swift has reportedly broken the Lucas Oil Stadium's concert record for most people in attendance with 69,000 coming to watch her perform live, as noted by Lange.

The 34-year-old Swift will be taking some well-deserved rest after her Indianapolis shows before heading up north to perform at the Rogers Centre in Toronto from Nov. 14 to 23. The Eras Tour will conclude at BC Place in Vancouver for a three-show concert from Dec. 6 to 8.

Pat McAfee draws attention after sharing his Taylor Swift experience

